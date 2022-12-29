Ligue 1: Neymar comes face to face with referee after sent off for diving as Kylian Mbappe helps PSG beat Strasbourg

Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward's second-half dive in the penalty area in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg midfielder Adrien Thomasson in the face with his hand and then a second caution one minute later for diving. The forward remonstrated face to face with referee Clement Turpin but to no avail. It was Neymar's fifth red card since joining PSG for a world record fee of 222 million euros ($236 million) in 2017, and he will be suspended for Sunday's game at second-place Lens.

No other player has been sent off more often in the French league since the 2017-2018 season. Neymar, who was in tears after Brazil lost to Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinals, set up PSG's opening goal at Parc des Princes for countryman Marquinhos early on in a victory sealed by Kylian Mbapp?'s penalty deep into stoppage time.

It seems Neymar didn't stick around to see it. Match broadcaster Canal Plus said Neymar left the stadium just minutes after his sending off.

Neymar has 11 league goals and 10 assists for unbeaten league-leader PSG this season.

Mbappe takes PSG to win

World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty deep into stoppage time as unbeaten league-leader Paris Saint-Germain overcame Neymar's red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg. PSG players celebrated wildly at the final whistle, probably out of relief following a poor performance against a team in 19th place. The penalty came after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde clumsily lost the ball trying to dribble through midfield rather than clearing it in the 93rd minute.

The ball reached Mbappe and he was fouled from behind. PSG captain Marquinhos swept the loose ball home but referee Clement Turpin disallowed the goal and the penalty stood. Mbapp? held his nerve to sweep the ball past goalkeeper Matz Sels, who guessed the right way but was beaten for speed. Mbappe's 96th-minute penalty increased his league-leading tally to 13 goals as PSG moved eight points ahead of second-place Lens, which plays on Thursday.

