Lionel Messi Celebrates Like A SPIDERMAN After Scoring In 5th Straight Match For Inter Miami; Watch

There is no stopping Lionel Messi, even at 36 years of age. The Argentine legend is loving his time at Inter Miami. He scored his eighth goal for the American club in his fifth match. He has now scored a goal in five straight matches for Inter Miami and more importantly, he seem to be enjoying himself a lot on the field.

This was a match between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC and the poor defence of the opponent's meant that Messi was right in front of the goal post to to receive the easy pass. He footed the ball into the nets easily, without a drop of sweat and went on to celebrate the goal, mimicking the Spiderman. It was Leonardo Campana who had set up the goal. He was masterful in passing the ball to Messi splitting two defenders from the low left of the penalty area.

Not just this game, Messi has continued to enact the act of other Marvel Superheroes, including Black Panther and Thor.

Charlotte coach Christian Lattanzio had no words to describe the magic of Messi. He said that Messi just needs one chance to push you back in the match. "When you have Messi, you know he just needs a chance. He just needs one second. You have to be very sharp to stop him from producing the magic he’s been producing since he went to Barcelona when he was 16," said Lattanzio.

Not to forget, Messi is yet to lose a match wearing the Inter Miami jersey. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has won all the five matches he has played for the club so far, taking his goal count to 8 in the league. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will now aim to help his side in the semi-final of the tournament against Philadelphia, who beat Querataro 2-1 to reach the last-four.