Lionel Messi evacuated by helicopter after 5 million people hit road during Argentina's team parade - WATCH

Lionel Messi is a happy kid these days. He is sleeping with the World Cup trophy. It has become difficult to get it away from him. Messi and the Argentina team wanted to share the happiness with the people of country. The team planned a victory parade in Buenos Aires in which the team members were sitting in an open bus. The reports tell us that as many as 5 million people hit the roads. And at one point, it became difficult for the bus to pass through the large crowd and eventually a helicopter had to be called to safely take the players out of the crowd.

Also Read | Lionel Messi becomes 1st ever to achieve THIS feat in history of FIFA World Cup

The team thanked the fans while sitting in the helicopter and Chiqui Tapia, the head of the Football Association, felt sorry to the fans. The decision to do the parade in the helicopter was taken after crowd went haywire looking at their heroes. Some of them even tried to jump from a bridge into the bus. That is why the plan had to be changed last minute.

Take a look at the crowd that hit the road to welcome the Argentinal football team.

Buenos Aires celebration packed with ~5m people. The Argentina team bus couldn't drive through, so they had to call in helicopters _#FIFAWorldCup #Messi_day#Messi_ pic.twitter.com/oHBotscxW7 — yousef Ahmed (@JosephHeyari) December 20, 2022

Argentina beat France 4-2 in the penalties after the final of the FIFA World Cup was tied was tied 3-3. Messi was a bundle of emotions after Argentina finally won the final and ended a two-decade long wait to fulfill his dream. On the other hand, France's star Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hattrick of goals in the final, breaking a record in the process, was quite upset as he failed to take his side to the record second successive title win. Had France won, they would have become only the third team in history of the tournament to win back-to-back titles after Italy and Brazil. Argentina meanwhile continue to celebrate their record win.