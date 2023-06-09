Lionel Messi Is Moving To Inter Miami; Know All About MLS Football Team Here

Barcelona on Thursday confirmed that Lionel Messi will be joining American football club Inter Miami. Let's look at Lionel Messi's future club Inter Miami. According to Inter Miami's official website, "Inter Miami is relatively one of the newer clubs to grace the MLS stage with their first playing season having taken place just three years ago in 2020. There are a lot of unknowns about the Herons to the general public."

"Inter Miami currently participate in the Major League Soccer in the United States. The league serves as the top flight for a combination of teams from the United States and Canada. There are 29 teams participating in the league divided into the Eastern and Western Conferences. Inter Miami is part of the Eastern Conference as the club is situated in Florida on the eastern coast of the USA."

As per the official website of Inter Miami, "In July, the club will also participate in the third edition of the Leagues Cup an annual tournament that brings together teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX, the top professional soccer league in Mexico. This inter-league competition is scheduled to take place from July 21 to August 19, 2023."

Further adding, "Inter Miami was formed as a club in 2018, they only started playing in 2020 and have failed to win a single trophy in their short life so far. However, in 2022, the Herons did make an appearance in their first-ever MLS Playoffs albeit lost in the first round against a dominant New York City FC. Inter Miami's brand colours since its inception have been Pink and Black. The colour theory has been followed by their home and away kits. Their home kit is pink in colour with black accents that pop out through the contrast. While their away kit follows the exact opposite combination, with black being the major colour with classy pink accents.

Inter Miami currently plays its home matches at DRV PNK Stadium, an 18,000-capacity venue situated in Fort Lauderdale, which also serves as the long-term home for their reserve team. However, this stadium is not the permanent solution for the team.

While David Beckham is the public face of Inter Miami as a co-owner, he's not the only member of the ownership group. Jorge Mas is the club's CEO and managing owner. His brother, Jose Mas, is a co-owner. Inter Miami has the nickname 'The Herons' after the White Heron birds found across the Miami-Fort Lauderdale region. The Herons are also visible in the club's crest appearing as their mascot as well.