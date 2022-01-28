Lionel Messi-less Argentina beat Chile thanks to Angel di Maria wonder strike, Watch

Argentina’s Angel Di Maria stepped up in the absence of talismanic Lionel Messi to lift his team to a 2-1 win over Chile in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (January 27). Di Maria weaved past Chile defenders before unleashing a wonderful strike to beat goalkeeper Claudio Bravo in World Cup qualifying match.

The first-half goal opened the scoring for Argentina, who went on to win 2-1 and remain second in the CONMEBOL table. Di Maria had been asked to step up with Lionel Messi left out of the squad due to his recent bout with COVID-19.

Watch Angel di Maria's goal against Chile here...

[?] | WHAT A GOAL FROM ANGEL DI MARIA! Chile 0 - 1 Argentina pic.twitter.com/Gt9unwuw6M — Football For You (@FootbaIlForYou) January 28, 2022

After Chile’s Ben Brereton Diaz headed in an equaliser in the 20th minute, Lautaro Martinez responded for Argentina with a goal in the 34th minute. The Albiceleste held on to that advantage the rest of the match.

Di Maria has now scored three international goals since the start of last summer and has earned back his starting spot after briefly being dropped in June. Along with the likes of Lautaro, Di Maria has helped give Messi a string of strong performances from his supporting cast.

“When Leo (Messi) is there, everything is always much easier,” Di Maria said. “The important thing is to continue working in this way and give more joy to the Argentines.”

Brazil held by Ecuador in action-packed 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Brazil had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Ecuador in a remarkable World Cup qualifier on Thursday after Felix Torres’ header 15 minutes from time canceled out an early Casemiro strike. The incident-packed clash saw both sides have a player sent off inside the first 20 minutes and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson shown a red card on two occasions only for both to be rescinded after consultation with the Video Assistant referee (VAR).

Ecuador had a goal chalked off and two penalty awards rescinded via VAR, including one in second-half stoppage time. Casemiro had put Brazil ahead after five minutes when he hammered home from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez was red carded after 15 minutes for a reckless challenge, and Brazil fullback Emerson Royal was dismissed five minutes later for a second yellow card following a clumsy tackle.

Five-times world champions Brazil have already qualified for this year’s finals in Qatar along with Argentina. Ecuador are third in the 10-nation South American qualifying standings with 24 points from 15 games.

Uruguay moved into fourth with 19 points after beating Paraguay 1-0 in Asuncion, Luis Suarez getting the winner five minutes into the second half to give new coach Diego Alonso a winning start.

The result keeps Uruguay’s qualification hopes alive and dealt a heavy blow to Paraguay, who sit second bottom of the table with 13 points.

Colombia and Peru, who meet on Friday, are on 17 points. The top four qualify automatically for the World Cup while the fifth-placed side go into a playoff with a team from the Asian confederation.

(with Reuters inputs)