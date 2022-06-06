The news about the separation of Barcelona and Spain footballer Gerard Pique from his wife and singer Shakira has raised questions on the character of top footballers. Brazilian model Susy Cortez has now revealed that Lionel Messi and Phillipe Coutinho were the only footballers from Barcelona who didn’t send ‘dirty’ text message to models like Pique and others.

Cortez has revealed that the 35-year-old Pique used to send her indecent messages on Instagram while he was involved with Shakira. While speaking about Pique, the supermodel, who is better known as Miss Bum Bum, empathized with Shakira and revealed to the NY newspaper, via MARCA:

“He was the one who sent me the most direct message. The only Barcelona players who never sent me anything were Messi and Coutinho. They are great husbands and they respect their wives very much. Shakira didn’t deserve this,” Cortez was quoted as saying by Marca newspaper in Spain.

Cortez added that Pique got in touch with her, with former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell as their mutual contact.

"I was friends with the former president of Barcelona, Sandro Rosell. When Pique found out, he asked for my number, at the time, and sent me a message,” she added.

Her statements raise questions about Pique’s character and have the capacity to cause further damage to his equation with Shakira, with the relationship already looking beyond repair.

Colombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique are separating, the couple confirmed in a statement via their PR agency on Saturday seen by Reuters. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” the statement said.

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, have been together since 2011 and have two children. They met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when he featured in the music video for Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)’, the tournament’s official song.