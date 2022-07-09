Cristiano Ronaldo's future looks increasingly to lie away from Manchester United after the 37-year-old Portuguese international was not included in the squad for the club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

Ronaldo's services have been touted to many clubs across Europe following the shock announcement that the star intends to leave Manchester United.

While the star striker has a lot of potential suitors, French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is one of them. Notably, PSG already boasts star footballer Lionel Messi and the fans would love to see the two GOATs (Ronaldo and Messi) play alongside each other. But, if reports are to be believed then Argentine is not in favour of the move.

As per a report El Nacional, Messi, who is seven times Ballon d'Or winner, threatened PSG bosses that he would leave the club if they sign Ronaldo.

It is worth mentioning that, Ronaldo is reported of asking to leave Old Trafford after just a year of his second spell there because he wants to play Champions League football next season.

Rare Footage of Ronaldo & Messi pic.twitter.com/0p9SGm3Q6y — CR7 (@theCR7en) July 8, 2022

Notably, Ronaldo has played in three different countries in the last 15 years. One thing which was common in - Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United (till last season), that all three were in the UEFA Champions League when the striker was playing with them.

However, Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League standings last season, due to which they will not feature in Champions League, which means Ronaldo, who is currently the all-time top scorer of the competition with 141 goals under his belt, will miss out on playing UCL if he stays with the Red Devils. Hence, the five-time Ballon d'or winner is keen on leaving Manchester United.

Official. Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with Manchester United on their preseason tour this summer, he’s not included in the list. #MUFC



Manchester United accepted this situation as Cristiano has ‘additional time off to deal with personal issues’. pic.twitter.com/ouw9H4spM6 July 8, 2022

Also, the club's slow-paced activity in the ongoing transfer market has not convinced Ronaldo enough to stay at Old Trafford.

Although official Manchester United sources say he is still under contract, the club is thought to be willing to listen to offers, with any money from a sale used for squad rebuilding.