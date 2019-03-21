Lionel Messi returns but Angel Di Maria ruled out of Argentina friendlies

Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria has been removed from Argentina`s squad for the friendlies against Venezuela and Morocco because of a quadriceps injury, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has announced.

The 31-year-old had been called up to represent his country for the first time since the Albiceleste`s 4-3 defeat to France in the last 16 of last year`s World Cup in Russia, reports Efe news.

The AFA did not immediately name a replacement for the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player.

Argentina will meet Venezuela in Madrid on Friday and Morocco in Tangier next week. The matches mark a return to international football for Lionel Messi, who has also been absent from Argentina`s squad since the World Cup.