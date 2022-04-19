Lionel Messi ruled out of PSG's tittle deciding match due to THIS reason

Paris Saint Germain forward Lionel Messi will miss the title winning match for his team when they travel to Angers due to injury. Along with him, midfielder Marco Verratti and defender Presnel Kimpembe are also ruled out of Thursday's league trip to Angers due to injury.

PSG confirmed the news about all three players injured on Tuesday (April 19). Messi has inflammation in his left Achilles while Verratti is out with a knee problem.

All three players set to be assessed again before PSG's game against Lens at the weekend.

AWAITED THREAD In early 2022, Lionel Messi was diagnosed with a chronic condition called Achilles tendinitis. It's a heavy injury that has no cure and gets worse over time. pic.twitter.com/9QlJJXbj6f — (@KieranCFC88) April 19, 2022

"It will be an opportunity for the players who don't play much to get some game time and it will allow the youngsters to gain experience," said PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The 34-year-old Messi, who signed for the French side from Barcelona in the close season, has already missed a chunk of games this season due to injury and COVID-19, contributing eight goals in all competitions.

PSG, which has a 15-point lead over Olympique de Marseille at the top of the table, is on course for a record-equalling 10th league title.

With Reuters input