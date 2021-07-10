Lionel Messi says THIS for Neymar ahead of Brazil-Argentina Copa America 2021 final

No doubt Neymar would be Lionel Messi and Argentina’s biggest threat on Sunday when the South American giants clash in the Copa America 2021 final. Messi, who wants to win his first big title with Argentina, warned his teammates of Neymar ahead of the much-anticipated clash. Hailing Neymar, Messi pointed out what the Brazilian can do individually and asked his teammates to be aware of that.

Messi said, as cited by Sport: “Brazil, with Neymar, are going to be very difficult.

“We know his potential, what he does individually.”

Messi is in top form and Argentinian fans would hope he fires again. The 34-year old with four goals is leading the Golden Boot race. Neymar has two goals to his name in the tournament.

Earlier, after Brazil beat Peru in the semis, Neymar had expressed his desire to play Argentina in the summit clash as he has friends in that camp.

Neymar and Messi have been part of a successful Barcelona side and have been part of innumerable wins together. It would be emotional for Barcelona fans to see them face off. The last time the two players locked horns was in the 2016 World Cup qualifier, Neymar scored and helped Brazil beat Argentina 3-0. In that game, Neymar scored his first goal against Messi.

Expecting a great match, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni called Brazil their ‘eternal rivals’.

“We’re going to play a final against our eternal rivals, the lifelong ones, the two most powerful national teams in South America and we hope … it will be a great match,” said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.