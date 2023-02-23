Lionel Messi to Return to Barcelona? Manager Xavi Says Club's Doors Open for 'Best Player in History'

Argentina and Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) striker Lionel Messi may return to his former club Barcelona soon, hinted current manager of the La Liga club Xavi. Messi left Barcelona, the club at which he started his professional career, in August 2021 and was later signed by PSG. Messi had signed a two-year contract with PSG which expires in July 2023. The club director had confirmed a few weeks back that they are in talks to renew Lionel Messi's contract. However, nothing official has come out as far extension is concerned. Amid this, Barcelona manager Xav has dropped a big statement.

Xavi told the press ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Manchester United that club has still doors open for their best player ever in history. "Messi knows that Barcelona is his home and the doors are open, I said this many times," said Xavi.

"He’s my friend — we are in permanent contact, a potential return will only depend on him. Leo is the best player in history, he'd always fit in," Xavi added.

Not to forget, two years ago when Messi left, Barcelona president Joan Laporta had said that he wanted Messi to return to Camp Nou, saying the club will always be his home.

Messi had joined Barcelona at 17 years of age, in 2004, after having relocated to Spain at age of just 13 from Argetina to pursue a career in football. He played all his club football at Barcelona till 2021 when the club was forced to let him go due to financial woes. At Barcelona, Messi won record 35 trophies, including 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues.

The Covid-19 pandemic had led to club's financial issues two years ago and Barcelona was facing a hard time to retain one of its best players as well as its most expensive playe. Messi was ready to take a paycut to stay at the club. However, the club was helpless to still retain him with La Liga's salary cap rules in place.