हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi uncertainty does not affect Real Madrid 'Clasico' plans- Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari

It is unclear whether Messi, the all-time top scorer in Spanish football as well as in the `Clasico`, will be fit for the game after ending Barca`s 2-2 draw with Valencia on Saturday with a knock.

Lionel Messi uncertainty does not affect Real Madrid &#039;Clasico&#039; plans- Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari
Image Credits: Twitter/@FCBarcelona

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari hopes that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is fit to face his side in Wednesday`s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg for the good of the game - but he added that the Argentine`s presence would not affect his game plan.

It is unclear whether Messi, the all-time top scorer in Spanish football as well as in the `Clasico`, will be fit for the game after ending Barca`s 2-2 draw with Valencia on Saturday with a knock.

His club have not given an injury update on him.

"It`s always good when the best players get to play every game, but whether or not he plays will not influence the way we prepare for the game at all," Solari told a news conference on Tuesday.

Messi was out with a broken arm the last time Spain`s two biggest clubs met, back in October. But Barca barely missed their talismanic forward, thrashing Real 5-1 in what proved to be Julen Lopetegui`s last game in charge before Solari took over.

Real, who are third in the La Liga standings but cut their gap behind leaders Barca to eight points after beating Alaves on Sunday, are looking to end Barcelona`s run of four consecutive Copa del Rey triumphs and reach the final of the competition for the first time since 2014, when they beat the Catalans 2-1.

Barcelona`s French forward Ousmane Dembele is unlikely to be fit for the game, as he is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Solari meanwhile has practically a full squad at his disposal, with only little-used defender Jesus Vallejo unavailable.

"It`s harder to pick a team when everyone is available, but the important thing is that every player puts their talent, ability and effort at the service of the team," added the coach.

Tags:
Lionel MessiSantiago SolariReal MadridOusmane Dembele
Next
Story

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho fined for tax fraud in Spain in lieu of jail time

Must Watch

PT6M31S

Zee News Exclusive: In conversation with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close