Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Shah Rukh Khan responds to GOAT debate ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two names which have been considered as the best players to play the game of football. The two superstars are often considered as G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) but only one man can take that title. Interestingly, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan offered an interesting reply to a fan asking him who is better between the two. In the question and answer round on Twitter with SRK, a fan asked 'Why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi?'. To which Shah Rukh replied, "Just as advice don't keep finding better. ... it destroys the good!" (Follow Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final here)

Checkout the response here...

Just as advice don’t keep finding better….it destroys the good! https://t.co/TYSEEPHKOS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

The Bollywood superstar is set to promote his upcoming movie 'Pathaan' at the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (December 18) between Argentina and France. The final will be full of superstars on the pitch on Sunday like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and more.

Coming to the GOAT debate, Ronaldo and Messi combined have a total of 12 Ballon d'Ors between them and over 70 major trophies along with countless records. However, a FIFA World Cup trophy is missing from their trophy cabinet and Messi could finally get the job done if Argentina beat France in the final. Ronaldo's fifth and probably the last FIFA World Cup appearance was disappointing as Portugal were sent back home after Morocco defeated them in the quarterfinals. Messi has reached the glory gate but it will be a tough task for him and Argentina as France stand in their to the FIFA World Cup trophy. Will it be the Messi magic on Sunday or Mbappe's night with France yet again just like the 2018 World Cup.