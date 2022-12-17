LIVE Updates | Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar final: Lionel Messi and co face Kylian Mbappe's Les Blues

FIFA World Cup 2022 final: The Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar will witness the biggest football match in the last four years on Sunday (December 18) when France will take Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final. Kylian Mbappe's France will be playing consecutive FIFA World Cup final against Lionel Messi's Argentina. Last time (2018) it was Luka Modric's Croatia and this it's the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi along with his teammates standing in the way of Les Blues.

In the last 24 years Les Bleus have reached more World Cup Finals than anyone else #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 17, 2022

Argentina's 36-game unbeaten streak was broken by Saudi Arabia in the first match of Messi and co in the Qatar tournament. However, they bounced back in spectacular fashion and now are just one win away from becoming the World Champions. In order to become the champions, Argentina have to beat the current holders who are eyeing historic consecutive World Cup wins for their country. Notably, no other nation has played more FIFA World Cup finals than France now in the last 24 years. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final match here.