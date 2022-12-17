topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

LIVE Updates | Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar final: Lionel Messi and co face Kylian Mbappe's Les Blues

LIVE Updates | France vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action as Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Kylian Mbappe's France

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 04:30 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar final: Lionel Messi and co face Kylian Mbappe's Les Blues
LIVE Blog

FIFA World Cup 2022 final: The Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar will witness the biggest football match in the last four years on Sunday (December 18) when France will take Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final. Kylian Mbappe's France will be playing consecutive FIFA World Cup final against Lionel Messi's Argentina. Last time (2018) it was Luka Modric's Croatia and this it's the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi along with his teammates standing in the way of Les Blues.

Argentina's 36-game unbeaten streak was broken by Saudi Arabia in the first match of Messi and co in the Qatar tournament. However, they bounced back in spectacular fashion and now are just one win away from becoming the World Champions. In order to become the champions, Argentina have to beat the current holders who are eyeing historic consecutive World Cup wins for their country. Notably, no other nation has played more FIFA World Cup finals than France now in the last 24 years. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final match here.

17 December 2022
16:30 PM

FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Argentina vs France!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar final match. It will be Lionel Messi's Argentina vs Kylian Mbappe's France in the final on Sunday. Kick-off will be at 8:30 PM (IST).

FIFA World Cup 2022Argentina vs France world cup 2022 finalArgentina vs France match timeArgentina vs France live updatesArgentina vs France live scoreArgentina vs France match scorecard fifa world cup 2022 fixturesFIFA World Cup ScheduleLionel MessiKylian Mbappefifa world cup 2022 india telecastfifa world cup 2022 channel in indiafifa world cup 2022 telecast in indiaJioCinema

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950