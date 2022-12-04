Argentina's maestro Lionel Messi made headlines again when he struck a genius goal in the Round of 16 match of FIFA World Cup 2022 vs Australia late on Saturday (December 3). Messi struck in the 35th minute of the match to get the South American side up 1-0 after Australia gave them a hard time in the first thirty minutes of the match. It was a difficult period for Argentina and it seems that they will again play an ordinary game of football just like against Saudi Arabia ten days ago. But it was not to be as Messi's side sealed the game 2-1 and moved to the quarter-finals where they will be playing the Netherlands.

Also Read | WATCH: Messi scores a MASTERPIECE GOAL in 20 seconds as Argentina qualify for World Cup quarter-finals

Messi's goal went viral on the internet again. But what also went viral was a picture of his wife Antonela Roccuzzo celebrating the win in the stands of the Qatar stadium after the match. The pics of Antonela has surfaced on Twitter where she can be seen celebrating the victory.

Check out Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo celebrating the goal below:

Queen Antonela supporting her King _ pic.twitter.com/IbPpKG2lQs — Barca Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 4, 2022

Messi has been in good form in this World Cup. He has been scoring for Argentina in the big matches which is a healthy sign for the football-mad country. After the shock loss to Saudi Arabia, Messi had delivered a strong speech to the teammates to ensure that their campaign was back on track. This is exactly what they did as Argentina beat Mexico, Poland in back to back games in the group stage to qualify for the Round of 16. But the real test for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 begins now with best teams in the tournament coming up next.

Messi's family is in Qatar to support him in a tournament which could go on for a month if the team does not get knocked out.