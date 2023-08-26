trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653921
NewsFootball
LIONEL MESSI

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch MLS Match In India?

Checkout the livestreaming details for Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch MLS Match In India? Lionel Messi (Source: Twitter)

Although coach Tata Martino has hinted that Lionel Messi may not start the Major League Soccer clash between Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls, the atmosphere in New York is still pumped to witness the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner play in the MLS 2023 season for the first time. Playing eight games for the side he joined recently, Messi has already helped Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup.

"We will see after training (Friday night), after we talk to the players. They have been resting since the Cincinnati game, with just a light training session at the hotel," he said.

"I understand the expectations the rest of the world has to watch him, that is undeniable," he said.  "But I cannot act based on that because if I do I would risk doing things wrong. The only thing I am concerned about if is he is able to play," he added. (Spain Football Chief Luis Rubiales Kisses World Cup Winner Jenni Hermoso Without 'Consent', Women's Team Refuses To Play Again Until His Removal)

Messi has scored 10 goals for Inter Miami so far in a short span of time and the coach is only concerned about his fitness and risk of injury which means it is not sure how much time he play on Sunday if he gets a chance.

Checkout the livestreaming details here:

What date will the game match between Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match will be played?

The Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match will be played on August 27, Sunday.

Where will the match Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match be played?

The Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match will be played at the Red Bull Arena, New York.

What time will the game match between Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match begin?

The Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match will start at 5:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match?

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match live streaming?

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match will be streamed live on AppleTV+ in India.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Probable XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvstov, Miller, Alba; Cremaschi, Busquets, Mota; Messi, Taylor, Martinez.

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI: Carlos; Harper, Reyes, Nealis, Tolkin; Fernandez, Edelman, Yearwood, Luquinhas; Barlow, Manoel.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train