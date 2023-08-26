Although coach Tata Martino has hinted that Lionel Messi may not start the Major League Soccer clash between Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls, the atmosphere in New York is still pumped to witness the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner play in the MLS 2023 season for the first time. Playing eight games for the side he joined recently, Messi has already helped Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup.

"We will see after training (Friday night), after we talk to the players. They have been resting since the Cincinnati game, with just a light training session at the hotel," he said.

"I understand the expectations the rest of the world has to watch him, that is undeniable," he said. "But I cannot act based on that because if I do I would risk doing things wrong. The only thing I am concerned about if is he is able to play," he added. (Spain Football Chief Luis Rubiales Kisses World Cup Winner Jenni Hermoso Without 'Consent', Women's Team Refuses To Play Again Until His Removal)



Messi has scored 10 goals for Inter Miami so far in a short span of time and the coach is only concerned about his fitness and risk of injury which means it is not sure how much time he play on Sunday if he gets a chance.

What date will the game match between Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match will be played?

The Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match will be played on August 27, Sunday.

This is massive advertising. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls. Via @NewYorkRedBulls. pic.twitter.com/9HgWM95yu5 August 26, 2023

Where will the match Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match be played?

The Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match will be played at the Red Bull Arena, New York.

What time will the game match between Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match begin?

The Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match will start at 5:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match?

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match live streaming?

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS match will be streamed live on AppleTV+ in India.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Probable XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvstov, Miller, Alba; Cremaschi, Busquets, Mota; Messi, Taylor, Martinez.

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI: Carlos; Harper, Reyes, Nealis, Tolkin; Fernandez, Edelman, Yearwood, Luquinhas; Barlow, Manoel.