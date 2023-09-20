Inter Miami are set to lock horns with Toronto in the MLS Eastern Conference fixture at the DRV PNK Stadium on Thursday. Lionel Messi is likely to play for the David Beckham-owned football club and make them victorious once again as he has been doing since his arrival at the club.

Inter Miami fell short in their previous contest without the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as they faced a 5-2 defeat last week, it was the team's first defeat since the Argentine joined the team but it was also without him playing in the field. (UEFA Champions League 2023: Robert Lewandowski Equals Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record With THIS Incredible Feat)

Checkout the livestreaming details here:

What date will the game match between Inter Miami vs Toronto MLS match will be played?

The Inter Miami vs Toronto MLS match will be played on September 21, Thursday.

Where will the match Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match be played?

The Inter Miami vs Toronto MLS match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium.

What time will the game match between Inter Miami vs Toronto match begin?

The Inter Miami vs Toronto MLS match will start at 5:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Miami vs Toronto match?

Inter Miami vs Toronto MLS match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch Inter Miami vs Toronto MLS match live streaming?

Inter Miami vs Toronto MLS match will be streamed live on AppleTV+ in India.

Inter Miami vs Toronto Probable XI

Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Miller, Alba; Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi; Messi, Campana, Farias.

Toronto: Romero; Franklin, Rosted, Bradley, Petretta; Ibarra, Coello, Osorio; Insigne, Kerr, Bernardeschi. (Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out On Ballon d’Or Nomination For 1st Time In 20 Years, Lionel Messi And Aitana Bonmati Lead Lists)

Messi is back in contention for the prestigious award a year after being omitted from the nomination list, which this time doesn’t include longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi, the Inter Miami star who led Argentina to the World Cup title in December, was named in the 30-man list of nominees along with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé.