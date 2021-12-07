हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain vs Club Brugge Champions League match: When and where to watch PSG vs CB match in CL?

Check the live stream and live telecast details of the Paris Saint-German vs Club Brugge match in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi&#039;s Paris Saint-Germain vs Club Brugge Champions League match: When and where to watch PSG vs CB match in CL?
Lionel Messi. (Source: Twitter)

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns with Belgian side Club Brugge tonight (December 7), Club Brugge need to win this fixture to keep their hopes for Europa League. Table leaders Manchester City are already qualified alongside PSG for the knock-out stages. Lionel Messi will look to help his side with goals tonight as Brazilian star Neymar is out with injury till next year. Messi has scored three times in five Champions League games. Following the 2-1 defeat against Manchester City in the reverse fixture, PSG players will look to impress their coach Pochettino with a good win tonight. 

A loss for Club Brugge will kick them out of the Europa League, they will look to win this fixture against a damaged PSG side, as a number of first-team players are out. Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Neymar and Sergio Ramos all are out with injuries for PSG.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-German vs Club Brugge going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-German and Club Brugge will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

When will the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-German and Club Brugge be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-German and Club Brugge will be played on Tuesday (December 7) from 11:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-German vs Club Brugge?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-German and Club Brugge will be live telecast on Sony Ten2 SD and HD.

How can I live stream the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-German vs Club Brugge in India?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-German and Club Brugge will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the streaming of the matches on Jio TV.

