Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain vs LOSC Ligue 1 League match: When and where to watch PSG vs LOSC?

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain will face Lille OSC in Ligue 1 on Monday (February 7) at 1:15 AM. Brazilian star Neymar will yet again miss another game for PSG due to his long-term injury. Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mauro Icardi will also be missing this fixture due to injuries. Goal-keeper Keylor Navas is away for international duty. PSG are comfortable being the table toppers with a 10 points lead, also the french giants are unbeaten in their last 5 Ligue 1 games.

On the other hand, Lille OSC the defending french league champions have not had a title defense they would've hoped and PSG will surely give them tough competition tonight. LOSC are currently 11th on the Ligue 1 standings with 32 points to their name.

Where is the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain vs LOSC going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain and LOSC will be played at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain and LOSC will be played on Monday (February 6) from 1:15 AM (IST) onwards.

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain and LOSC will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain and LOSC will be live-streamed on the Voot Select app and website. Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the streaming of the matches on Jio TV.