Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims Ligue 1 match Livestreaming details: When and where to watch PSG vs REI in India?

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will travel away from home to take on Reims in their Ligue 1 fixture late night on Saturday. PSG are in red-hot form this season and are currently leading the points table 8 wins out their 9 matches played so far. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Lionel Messi and all the superstars are fit for the clash. Reims on the other hand are struggling and are in the relegation zone with only 7 points from ther 9 Ligue matches played so far.

PSG are in a mood to make statement this season and they have not given any easy pickings to their opponents.

Checkout the livestreaming details of PSG vs Reims here:

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Reims?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Reims will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Reims in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Reims will be live-streamed on Voot.

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Reims Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Reims will be played at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Reims played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Reims will be played on Sunday (October 9) from 12:30 AM (IST).