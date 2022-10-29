Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes Ligue 1 match Livestreaming details: When and where to watch PSG vs TRO in India?

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain will host Troyes in their Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday night at the Parc des Princes, Paris. PSG are currently on top of the table with 32 points from their 12 matches and are yet to be beaten in the French top-flight. PSG have won 10 out of their 12 matches and are in red-hot form since the new season has started. Lionel Messi looks more comfortable this season as his numbers are speaking for himself unlike last season in which he was seen struggling. After a 7-2 dominating win for PSG in the UCL recently, Troyes will have to keep their socks up at all times if they want to make an impact in this contest. Kylian Mbappe was subbed off early in the recent Champions League game and it will interesting to see if the PSG coach goes out in this contest with the start trio of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi.

Checkout the livestreaming details of PSG vs Troyes here:

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Troyes?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Troyes will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Troyes in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Troyes will be live-streamed on Voot.

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Troyes Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Troyes will be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Troyes played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Troyes will be played on Sunday (October 29) from 8:30 PM (IST).