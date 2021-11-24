Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-German vs Manchester City Champions League match: When and where to watch PSG vs MAN CITY?

Manchester City will lock horns with Paris Saint-German in the Champions League clash on Thursday (November 25). England Champions City faced a 2-0 defeat against Lionel Messi's PSG when the two sides met in September. Both teams are in good form as PSG have only lost one game in their last nine in all competitions and City just had a comfortable win last weekend in the premier league after thrashing arch-rivals Manchester United 2-0 before that.

However, this time PSG are the guest coming away from home to the Etihad Stadium where the Premier League Champions Manchester City will look for revenge. Even though both teams qualification to the round of 16 is almost confirmed, it will still be a mouth-watering clash as two of the best teams in the world will compete against each other.

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos signed for the French giants in the summer is yet to debut for his new club. Recovering from a calf injury the Spanish defender has travelled with the squad to Manchester and this fixture can be his debut for PSG.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-German vs Manchester City going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-German and Manchester City will be played at the Etihad Stadium in England.

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-German and Manchester City will be played on Thursday (November 25) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.



The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-German and Manchester City will live telecast on Sony Ten2 HD and Sony Six.

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-German and Manchester City will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the streaming of the matches on Jio TV.