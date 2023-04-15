Lionel Messi's PSG Vs Lens Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Saint Germain vs LEN Ligue 1 Match In India On TV And More?

The French top-flight is back as Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to host Lens in their Ligue 1 fixture at the Parc des Princes late Saturday night. Coach Christophe Galtier will hope his side win the fixture after being ruled out of the UEFA Champions League recently. Lionel Messi is expected to start the clash along side Kylian Mbappe.

Brazilian superstar Neymar is still injured and his return date is not yet confirmed after suffering from a major injury recently. PSG are in fine form as they are coming into this fixture with 2-0 win over Nice in their previous clash. (Europa League 2023 QF 1st Leg: Manchester United Settle For Draw After Two Own-Goals Against Sevilla)

Checkout the livestreaming details of Lionel Messi's PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match below

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Lens?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens will be played at Parc des Princes.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Lens played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens will be played on Sunday (April 16) from 12:30 AM (IST).

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Lens in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens will be live-streamed on Voot.

PSG vs Lens Predicted 11

PSG: Donnarumma(GK); Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Soler, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe

Lens: Samba; Medina, Danso, Gradit; Sotoca, Abdul Samed, Fofana, Frankowski; Thomasson, Fulgini; Openda