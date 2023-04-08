Lionel Messi's PSG Vs Nice Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Saint Germain vs NIC Ligue 1 Match In India On TV And More?

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will lock horns with Nice which is also Christophe Galtier's former team which he left to coach PSG. Galtier left the club in hope of getting the French champions to UCL glory but things did not go either his or PSG's way.

PSG are in need of some momentum as they suffered from another defeat at home against Lyon last weekend which was also their second straight home defeat.

"That’s far too many. Match after match we’re using up our trump cards,” Galtier said. (What Are Lionel Messi's Options If He Decides To Leave PSG? Check Here)

"Everyone, myself included, needs to be fully aware of the situation and the work that needs to be done," he added.

Checkout the livestreaming details of Lionel Messi's PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 match below

Klopp: "If I were to make a top 5 player in history list, Messi would be first, above Pele, Maradona and Ronaldo." pic.twitter.com/RPLDefqD4X — Messi Magic (@MessiMagicHQ) April 7, 2023

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Nice?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nice will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nice Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nice will be played at Allianz Riviera Stadium.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Nice played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nice will be played on Sunday (April 9) from 12:30 AM (IST).

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Nice in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nice will be live-streamed on Voot.

PSG vs Nice Predicted 11

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Danilo, Marquinhos, Bitshiabu, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Renato Sanches, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe.

Nice: Schmeichel (GK); Mendy, Todibo, Dante, Ndayishimiye, Bard; Rosario, Thuram; Pepe, Moffi, Laborde.