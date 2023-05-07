Lionel Messi's PSG Vs Troyes Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Saint Germain vs TRO Ligue 1 Match In India On TV And More?

Paris Saint-Germain are set to travel away from home to face Troyes in their Ligue 1 fixture who are currently fighting to stay in the French top flight. PSG are currently leading the Ligue 1 table of a 5-point lead and will surely look to increase it after dropping several points in their recent games. Lionel Messi and PSG have caught the attention of the world after the 7-time Ballon d'Or holder made a trip to Saudi Arabia without permission. PSG's recent form has been a worry for their owner and fans, a win against Troyes will help the side to get things back on track.

Lionel Messi was suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person would not specify the length of the suspension, though French media reported it to be two weeks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter. (Also read: Rodrygo's Brace Helps Real Madrid Beat Osasuna To Lift Copa del Rey)

Checkout the livestreaming details of Lionel Messi's PSG vs Troyes Ligue 1 match below

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Troyes?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Troyes will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Troyes Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Troyes will be played at Stade de l’Aube (Troyes).

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Troyes played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Troyes will be played on Monday (May 8) from 12:30 AM (IST).

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Troyes in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Troyes will be live-streamed on Voot.

PSG vs Troyes Predicted 11

Troyes Predicted XI: Gallon; Zoukrou, Palmer-Brown, Rami; Balde, Agoume, Kouame, Larouci; Chavalerin, Odobert; Balde

PSG Predicted XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha, Ruiz, Bernat; Mbappe, Ekitike