Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to Gerard Pique's ex-partner Shakira's post - Check

Shakira was shown support by Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo in a cryptic message that appeared to be directed at Gerard Pique, the singer's former lover. Pique and Messi were teammates at Barcelona, and the wives of both famous sportsmen are acquainted with one another. On Shakira's post, Antonela Roccuzzo just had hearts to say. Pique's name was not mentioned in the post by the famous singer.

“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands. Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference. The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side. Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love," she wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Pique and Shakira dated for 11 years. Last year, they released a statement announcing their separation. "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our utmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy," they said.

World-renowned musician Shakira created the Waka Waka music video for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Pique and Shakira have two sons. Speaking of Messi, the famous footballer led Argentina to victory in Qatar last month, realising his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup. After 36 years, Argentina finally won the trophy. Following the conclusion of overtime, Argentina and France tied the score at 3-3. In the penalty shootout, Messi and Kylian Mbappe each scored the opening goal. Argentina won the penalty shootout 4-2, dominating the proceedings.