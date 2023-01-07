topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
LIONEL MESSI

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to Gerard Pique's ex-partner Shakira's post - Check

Pique and Shakira dated for 11 years. Last year, they released a statement announcing their separation.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 10:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to Gerard Pique's ex-partner Shakira's post - Check

Shakira was shown support by Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo in a cryptic message that appeared to be directed at Gerard Pique, the singer's former lover. Pique and Messi were teammates at Barcelona, and the wives of both famous sportsmen are acquainted with one another. On Shakira's post, Antonela Roccuzzo just had hearts to say. Pique's name was not mentioned in the post by the famous singer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Also Read: LIVE Updates | IND VS SL, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Shubman Gill set to be dropped? This batter can make comeback

“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands. Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference. The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side. Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love," she wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Pique and Shakira dated for 11 years. Last year, they released a statement announcing their separation. "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our utmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy," they said.

World-renowned musician Shakira created the Waka Waka music video for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Pique and Shakira have two sons. Speaking of Messi, the famous footballer led Argentina to victory in Qatar last month, realising his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup. After 36 years, Argentina finally won the trophy. Following the conclusion of overtime, Argentina and France tied the score at 3-3. In the penalty shootout, Messi and Kylian Mbappe each scored the opening goal. Argentina won the penalty shootout 4-2, dominating the proceedings.

Live Tv

Lionel MessiLionel Messi news updateLionel Messi NewsLionel Messi updateAntonela RoccuzzoAntonela Roccuzzo news updateAntonela Roccuzzo newsAntonela Roccuzzo updateGerard PiqueGerard Pique news updateGerard Pique newsGerard Pique updateShakira news updateshakira newsShakira updateShakira

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?