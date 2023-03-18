LIVE Updates | ATK vs BFC, Final Match ISL 2022-23 Football Match Live Score: ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (Dimitri 15') : Bengaluru FC 0
LIVE Updates | ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Final Match Indian Super League 2022-23 Football LIVE Scorecard: As ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Bengaluru FC square off in the ISL 2022–23 championship game, the final battle for glory is about to begin! On Zee News English, follow live coverage of the ISL Final.
- In three seasons, the two clubs have faced off six times in total.
- Four of the matches were won by Mohun Bagan, one by Bengaluru, and one was a tie.
- With a goal from Dimitrios Petras, Bagan won the season's first match.
Trending Photos
The ISL championship game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC is scheduled to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday. In the ISL, both of these sides have remained reliable. Bengaluru and Mohun Bagan are eager to demonstrate that stability in this year's championship match. All season long, these two teams engaged in intense football action. Nevertheless, Mohun Bagan started the season strong but slowed down in the midst of the competition. As a result of a string of defeats and ties, Bagan's playoff chances were in doubt. But from there, Juan Fernando's team made a vain effort to turn around. won a number of games and advanced to the semifinals.
Even though Bagan made it to the playoffs, the team's management is still concerned about the outcome of the most recent game. In the previous game, the green and maroon failed to register a single goal. The result is a tiebreaker.. Coach Ferrando cannot see the goal's face prior to the game as a consequence. It is evident that he is not overly concerned about the outcome of the most recent game, though. The boys of Ferrando want to approach the field cautiously rather than out of fear of the opposition.
ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal, Slavko, Petratos, Boumous, Manvir, Subhasish, Ashique, Pritam, Glan, Asish.
Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet, Jhinghan, Jovanovic, Bruno, Prabir, Roshan, Suresh, Rohit, Javi, Roy, Sivasakthi.
ISL Final Today 2023: Yellow Card To Sunil Chhetri (37')
Roshan Singh brings down Manvir Singh on the right, and the referee hurries to brandish a card at the BFC player. Sunil Chhetri and coach Simon Grayson are also given yellow cards for dissent after protesting the original booking.
ISL Final Today Live: Mohun Bagan On Top
Bengaluru has lost all of their matches this season when they have conceded first. Boumous was fortunate to avoid being booked for a heavy challenge on Javi. ATKMB is not letting BFC to set the pace.
ISL Final Today LIVE: BFC 0-1 ATKMB
Sandesh Jhigan climbs to the highest point in response to a cross from the right. The defender works hard to get to the ball, but with the goal at his disposal, the 29-year-old heads it past. The Mariners were dealt a major setback. However, their advantage remains intact.
ISL Final Today LIVE: Kotal Vs Chhetri
Kotal and Chhetri are likely to have an interesting battle. And we first see it when they both pursue after a long ball. Kotal simply moves ahead of it and pushes it out. After being brought down by Glan Martins, Chhetri earns a free kick a minute later. Vishal Kaith dives and sends it behind the goal after Javi whips it around the wall. Jhingan rises the highest from the ensuing corner, but his powerful header flies past the upright.
ISL Final Today LIVE: Dimitri Scores, 1-0 Lead To Mariners
Bruno attempts to move it from the back but is stopped by Ashique. Boumous leaps onto the bar, looking for Petratos in the center. Jhingan prevents the cut-back, and the rebound falls to Suresh, who is backtracking. Petratos and Boumous request another hand ball but do not receive it. With the ball hitting Suresh's thigh, the replays indicate that it was the correct decision.
ISL Final Today LIVE: Mohun Bagan Leads 1-0
The Kolkata team wins a corner, and GSS strikes the ball into the air. Ashique and Krishna go for it, but the latter has his arms in the air and the referee gestures to the spot. GSS accurately guesses, but Petratos' shot is too powerful for the BFC goalkeeper.
ISL Final Today 2023: Dimitri Petratos Scores For Bagan
Dimitri Petratos scores for ATKMB!!! Aim high! In the final, there is a significant scene.
ISL Final Today 2023: Bengaluru On Top (15 Min)
So far, it's all been Bengaluru! Javi tries for the spectacular at the far post, but Subhasish blocks the overhead kick with his body. Roshan Singh cuts the ball back towards the penalty area, but ATKMB clear it. Rohit Kumar attempts a long-range shot, but ATKMB snatches the ball.
ISL Final Today 2023: Sunil Chhetri Replaces Sivasakti
Sivasakti has sustained damage. The ATKMB defender struck the player in the nose with a nasty strike. Sunil Chhetri appears to be about to start! Captain Chhetri replaced Sivasakti at this very moment.
ISL Final Today LIVE: Match Starts
Not even a minute has passed, and already two players are out. Siva Sakthi is sandwiched between McHugh and Ashique and falls down, appears confused on the ground. Prabir Das and Dimitri Petratos attempt a 50-50, and the former is struck in the foot.
ISL Final Today 2023: Sunil Chhetri Not In First XI
TEAM NEWS! ⚡️ Bengaluru, these are your Blues for the #HeroISL final! #ATKMBBFC #WeAreBFC #NowWeAreHere pic.twitter.com/x5u7cGlUrp
— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 18, 2023
ISL Final Today 2023: ATK Mohun Bagan First XI
Ashique Kuruniyan, a former player for Bengaluru FC, is back in the starting squad for ATK Mohun Bagan after leaving the game against Odisha early. The Bengaluru FC team stays the same.
TEAM NEWS
Mariners, this is how we line up for the big finale! Joy Mohun Bagan!#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/DnRI7mnyS0
— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) March 18, 2023
More Stories