LIVE Updates | ATK vs BFC, Final Match ISL 2022-23 Football Match Live Score: ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (Dimitri 15') : Bengaluru FC 0

The ISL championship game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC is scheduled to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday. In the ISL, both of these sides have remained reliable. Bengaluru and Mohun Bagan are eager to demonstrate that stability in this year's championship match. All season long, these two teams engaged in intense football action. Nevertheless, Mohun Bagan started the season strong but slowed down in the midst of the competition. As a result of a string of defeats and ties, Bagan's playoff chances were in doubt. But from there, Juan Fernando's team made a vain effort to turn around. won a number of games and advanced to the semifinals.

Even though Bagan made it to the playoffs, the team's management is still concerned about the outcome of the most recent game. In the previous game, the green and maroon failed to register a single goal. The result is a tiebreaker.. Coach Ferrando cannot see the goal's face prior to the game as a consequence. It is evident that he is not overly concerned about the outcome of the most recent game, though. The boys of Ferrando want to approach the field cautiously rather than out of fear of the opposition.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal, Slavko, Petratos, Boumous, Manvir, Subhasish, Ashique, Pritam, Glan, Asish.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet, Jhinghan, Jovanovic, Bruno, Prabir, Roshan, Suresh, Rohit, Javi, Roy, Sivasakthi.