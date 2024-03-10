East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Football Score, ISL 2023-24 Match Today: Kolkata Derby Returns Once Again

The biggest rivalry in Indian football is set to clash again in the Indian Super League (ISL) as East Bengal get set to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium in West Bengal. Super Giant are equal with league leaders Mumbai City FC with 33 points from their 16 games and win tonight will get them on top of the tree. However, a win against East Bengal will not come in easy as it is the Kolkata Derby taking place in Bengal tonight.

All eyes will be on Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan as he bagged the equaliser in the previous Kolkata Derby and has made 18 goal-scoring opportunities since the beginning of 2024.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 Match Between Mohun Bagan Super Giant And East Bengal FC.