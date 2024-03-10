NewsFootball
ISL 2024

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Football Score, ISL 2023-24 Match Today: Kolkata Derby Returns Once Again

East Bengal FC vs  Mohun Bagan Super Giant (EBFC Vs MBSG) FC LIVE Football Scorecard and Updates, Indian Super League 2023-24: Kolkata Derby to take place in West Bengal.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 04:45 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

The biggest rivalry in Indian football is set to clash again in the Indian Super League (ISL) as East Bengal get set to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium in West Bengal. Super Giant are equal with league leaders Mumbai City FC with 33 points from their 16 games and win tonight will get them on top of the tree. However, a win against East Bengal will not come in easy as it is the Kolkata Derby taking place in Bengal tonight.

All eyes will be on Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan as he bagged the equaliser in the previous Kolkata Derby and has made 18 goal-scoring opportunities since the beginning of 2024.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 Match Between Mohun Bagan Super Giant And East Bengal FC.

10 March 2024
16:45 PM

LIVE ISL 2024 Kolkata Derby: Bengal coach ahead of clash

"My players are very motivated. It is going to be a very good game. We have gotten very good results so far in the Kolkata derbies held this season," East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat said in the pre-match press conference.

16:16 PM

LIVE Kolkata Derby East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant

The Kolkata Derby is back again in the ISL and Salt Lake Stadium is ready to host the action packed football game. The intensity of this contest is expected to be very high tonight as Super Giants go on top of the league table if they win.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja