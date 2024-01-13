Highlights | IND 0-2 AUS, AFC Asian Cup 2024 Football Score: Australia Beat India 2-0
Highlights Updates | India Vs Australia (IND Vs AUS), AFC Asian Cup 2024 Football Scorecard: Sunil Chhetri and Co have a mountain to climb against World No 25 Socceroos.
In a thrilling AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group B match between India and Australia in Doha, the contest ended with Australia emerging victorious with a 2-0 scoreline. The first half remained goal-less, with India's defense standing strong against the Socceroos' pressure. However, the second half saw Australia's Jordan Bos extending their lead in the 72nd minute with a smashing goal. Despite a fumble at the back by Australia in the 69th minute that almost gave India an equalizer, the Blue Tigers couldn't capitalize. Gurpreet Singh made a crucial save in the 81st minute, denying Australia's Brumo Fornaroli a promising free-kick. India made quick changes in the 88th minute, substituting Sunil Chhetri and Changte for Naorem Mahesh and Vikram Pratrap Singh. The referee blew the full-time whistle, sealing India's 2-0 defeat in the opening match of Group B.
Follow Highlights Updates From India Vs Australia Match in AFC Asian Cup Below.
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates: Defeat For India
The final whistle blows, signalling the end of the game. India's inaugural match concludes in a loss, with Australia securing a 2-0 victory, a scoreline that could have been even more decisive.
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates: Australia Doubles The Lead
Jordan Bos makes an immediate impact with his first touch of the game as a substitute. McGree demonstrates impressive strength, embarking on a superb run into the Indian box. Identifying Bos unmarked at the far post, McGree delivers a precise pass, allowing Bos to secure an easy finish and score.
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates
Chhangte receives the ball and attempts to maneuver around his defender along the left touchline. Ryan had advanced initially to clear the ball but pulled back at the last instant, leaving his goal unguarded. This provided Chhangte with an opportunity to take a long-range shot into the vacant net, but unfortunately, he couldn't execute the shot in time.
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates: Australia Breaks Dead Lock
Australia is on the offensive once more, delivering another cross from the left flank that India must deal with. Oh no! It's a calamity! Gurpreet makes a mistake, leaving Irvine with the opportunity to effortlessly place the ball into the unguarded net!
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates: Poor Attempt From Irvine
Irvine enters the Indian penalty area from the left side and attempts a curling shot. However, he fails to achieve the correct combination of power and direction, resulting in the ball going out for a goal kick.
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates: AUS's Attack On Top
Australia creates another opportunity as they start gaining control of the game. They attempt a pass behind the Indian defense, but unfortunately, they cannot retain possession of the ball.
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates
Australia finds themselves in a tight spot once more as Chhangte successfully intercepts the ball from Boyle. However, the attempt lacks intensity, and Gurpreet effortlessly snatches it out of the air.
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates: India's Defense On Top
India absorbs the pressure from the Australian onslaught, and upon receiving the clearance, Chhangte, poised to initiate a counter-attack, delays in releasing the ball, resulting in him being dispossessed.
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates: No Luck For Chhetri
Poojary delivers a precise cross from the left into the Australia box, swiftly met by Sunil Chhetri's header, but the attempt misses the target, denying India a potential 1-0 lead.
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates
Initiating the attack, Chhangte swiftly advances down the left flank, delivering a low cross to Manvir at the near post. Despite Manvir's attempts to maneuver and find space, he struggles to maintain possession, ultimately losing control of the ball.
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates: Great Start To The Game
A lively start to the match sees Australia as heavy favourites, with Suresh's precise through ball to Chhangte creating anticipation among the Indian fans, although the early delivery narrowly misses Sunil Chhetri's head, evoking a passionate response from the crowd.
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates: Igor Stimac Ahead Of Crucial Clash
“Obviously, it is going to be very difficult. We know their achievements, with their top players coming from top European leagues who play competitive football week in and week out. It is not going to be easy but we are here to embrace the challenge.”
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates: India Predicted XI
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu(GK); Akash Mishra, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary; Lalengmawia Ralte, Suresh Singh Wangjam; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Sunil Chhetri (C).
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates: Match Details
The commencement of India's 2023 AFC Asian Cup journey kicks off with a match against Group B rivals Australia on Saturday, hosted at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. In what's labeled as a David versus Goliath showdown, India faces a significant challenge in the upcoming encounter.
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates: India's History
Making their debut in the Asian Cup in 1964, India secured a direct entry to the finals as numerous teams withdrew due to political reasons. Under the guidance of coach Harry Wright, this tournament marked India's most successful campaign. The competition adopted a round-robin format, featuring only four participants, each representing a different zone. Hosts Israel emerged victorious in the end. India claimed the second spot, registering victories against South Korea and Hong Kong. Inder Singh stood out as the team's leading scorer, contributing two goals to their overall tally. This inaugural appearance showcased India's prowess on the Asian football stage, setting the foundation for future competitions.
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup Live Updates: India's Full Squad
Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh
IND vs AUS AFC Asia Cup LIVE: Huge game for India
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup match between India and Australia to be played in Qatar. Australia favourites to win as Sunil Chhetri-led Indian team aim to make history. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.