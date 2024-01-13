Highlights | IND 0-2 AUS, AFC Asian Cup 2024 Football Score: Australia Beat India 2-0

In a thrilling AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group B match between India and Australia in Doha, the contest ended with Australia emerging victorious with a 2-0 scoreline. The first half remained goal-less, with India's defense standing strong against the Socceroos' pressure. However, the second half saw Australia's Jordan Bos extending their lead in the 72nd minute with a smashing goal. Despite a fumble at the back by Australia in the 69th minute that almost gave India an equalizer, the Blue Tigers couldn't capitalize. Gurpreet Singh made a crucial save in the 81st minute, denying Australia's Brumo Fornaroli a promising free-kick. India made quick changes in the 88th minute, substituting Sunil Chhetri and Changte for Naorem Mahesh and Vikram Pratrap Singh. The referee blew the full-time whistle, sealing India's 2-0 defeat in the opening match of Group B.

