LIVE Updates | Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Indian Super League (ISL) Football Live Score: Subhasish Bose Vs Cleiton Silva

The much-anticipated Kolkata Derby of the 2023-24 Indian Super League season is set to unfold at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, February 3, at 7:30 p.m., featuring Mohun Bagan Super Giant against East Bengal FC. This clash, steeped in historical significance with a rivalry spanning over a century, promises a thrilling encounter.
The Red & Gold Brigade enters the fray as a formidable contender, buoyed by their recent triumph in the Kalinga Super Cup in Odisha. The team's fortunes took a positive turn with the appointment of former Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat, leading them to the final of the Durand Cup and securing a playoff spot midway through the ISL campaign. Their crowning achievement in the Kalinga Super Cup has not only redeemed past disappointments but also earned them a coveted spot to compete in Asia next year.
Hello and welcome to the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC. We will take you through all the key updates of this contest.