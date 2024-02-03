LIVE Updates | Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Indian Super League (ISL) Football Live Score: Subhasish Bose Vs Cleiton Silva

The much-anticipated Kolkata Derby of the 2023-24 Indian Super League season is set to unfold at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, February 3, at 7:30 p.m., featuring Mohun Bagan Super Giant against East Bengal FC. This clash, steeped in historical significance with a rivalry spanning over a century, promises a thrilling encounter.

The Red & Gold Brigade enters the fray as a formidable contender, buoyed by their recent triumph in the Kalinga Super Cup in Odisha. The team's fortunes took a positive turn with the appointment of former Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat, leading them to the final of the Durand Cup and securing a playoff spot midway through the ISL campaign. Their crowning achievement in the Kalinga Super Cup has not only redeemed past disappointments but also earned them a coveted spot to compete in Asia next year.

