Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes light of Adrian howler

After forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino put Liverpool 2-0 ahead, new signing Adrian gifted Southampton a lifeline with a poor clearance that rebounded off Danny Ings and into the net.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes light of Adrian howler
Image Credits: Reuters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp laughed off stand-in goalkeeper Adrian`s mistake in Saturday`s 2-1 Premier League victory over Southampton, joking that the howler was a "goalie thing" at the Merseyside club.

After forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino put Liverpool 2-0 ahead, new signing Adrian gifted Southampton a lifeline with a poor clearance that rebounded off Danny Ings and into the net.

But Klopp made light of the incident, comparing it to an error by his first-choice goalkeeper Alisson during a win over Leicester City last season.

Asked by reporters if he had spoken to Adrian, Klopp said: "Yes: `you finally arrived, welcome.`

"Ali did the same... it`s a goalie thing at Liverpool, no problem with that as long as we win the games. All good."

Adrian, who was deployed after Allisson suffered a long-term injury against Norwich, had been passed fit for the match after sustaining a freak injury while celebrating their midweek Super Cup victory over Chelsea.

"Adrian had a swollen ankle and we played too many balls back to him in that period. I was happy with everything he did, all the saves, all that stuff," Klopp added.

"The other players have to then feel more the responsibility for the build-up and cannot give all the balls back to him and hope the painkillers still help."

"I don`t think the goal was because of that, but a few other balls were. He`s completely good with his feet."

Early pace-setters Liverpool next host Arsenal on Aug. 24.

English Premier LeagueJurgen KloppLiverpoolSadio ManeRoberto Firmino
