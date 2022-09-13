Liverpool vs Ajax UEFA Champions League match Livestreaming details: When and where to watch LIV vs AJA in India?

NewsFootball
Liverpool are set to take on Ajax in their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 group stages on Wednesday (September 14), as per IST. Ajax have a score to settle against Jurgen Klopp managed Liverpool side as the last two meetings were won by the England side when they met in Europe. However, that was two seasons ago and currently, Liverpool are a bit damaged if we talk about the squad strength. 

When is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Ajax?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Ajax will take place on Wednesday (September 15).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Ajax?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Ajax will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Ajax taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Ajax will take place at Anfield.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Ajax?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Ajax will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream Liverpool vs Ajax UEFA Champions League 2022 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Liverpool vs Ajax will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

