Liverpool vs Arsenal English Super Cup 2nd leg semi-final match Live Streaming: When and where to watch LIV vs ARS?

Liverpool and Arsenal will lock horns in the 2nd leg semi-finals of the English Super Cup (Carabao Cup). The semi-final clash will be played on Arsenal's homeground. The first leg was a 0-0 draw, Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka was sent off 27 minutes into the game but his team still managed defend till full-time. Liverpool were and will still miss three key players - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Neibi Keita who are currently on international duty for the African Cup.

Liverpool are coming with a 3-0 win over Brentford in the EPL and the north london side Arsenal are well rested for this fixture as the Tottenham fixture got postponed due to Covid-19. Arsenal will look to punish a depleted Liverpool XI by knocking them out. The winners will face Chelsea in the finals.

When is the English Super Cup 2nd leg semi-final match Chelsea vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Super Cup 2nd leg semi-final match Liverpool vs Arsenal will be played on Friday (January 21) from 1:15 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Super Cup 2nd leg semi-final match Liverpool vs Arsenal going to be played?

The English Super Cup 2nd leg semi-final match Liverpool vs Arsenal will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Where can I watch the English Super Cup 2nd leg semi-final match Liverpool vs Arsenal?

The English Super Cup 2nd leg semi-final match Liverpool vs Arsenal will be telecast live on Viacom18 (MTV).

Where can I live stream the English Super Cup 2nd leg semi-final match Liverpool vs Arsenal in India?

The English Super Cup 2nd leg semi-final match Liverpool vs Arsenal will be live-streamed on Voot Select and JioTV.