हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Dream11 prediction, probable playing XI and fantasy tips

Checkout the dream11 team prediction, probable playing XIs and fantasy tips for the Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Quarter-final match.

Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Dream11 prediction, probable playing XI and fantasy tips
Source: Twitter

Portuguese side Benfica will host English giants Liverpool in their first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Quarter-finals match on Wednesday (April 6). Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is in good form this season and has scored on six out of eight times for his team in UCL in away games. 

Benfica are coming into this fixture with close 3-2 win on aggregate against Ajax in the Round of 16. They are on a 3 game win streak in all competitions and will look to make a statement when they face the six-time European champions. Benfica will host Liverpool at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal.

Check the Probable playing XIs, Dream11 team and Fantasy tips of the Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match here:

Liverpool vs Benfica Dream 11 team prediction

Goalkeeper- O. Vlachodimos

Defenders- Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander Arnold

Midfielders- Sadio Mane, A Taarabt, Fabinho, R Silva

Strikers- Mohamed Salah, D Nunez

Captain- Mohamed Salah

Vice-captain- D Nunez

Liverpool vs Benfica Probable playing XIs:

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

Benfica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Diogo Goncalves, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Soualiho Meite, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario, Nemanja Radonjic, Darwin Nunez.

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (Quarter-final Leg 1) – Benfica vs. Liverpool LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English) channels on April 6, 2022, from 12:30 am IST.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2021-22Champions League Dream11LiverpoolBenficaLIV vs BEN fantasy tips
Next
Story

Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League Quarter-final: When and where to watch LIV vs BEN UCL match?

Must Watch

PT6M36S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; April 05, 2022