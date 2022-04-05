Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Dream11 prediction, probable playing XI and fantasy tips

Portuguese side Benfica will host English giants Liverpool in their first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Quarter-finals match on Wednesday (April 6). Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is in good form this season and has scored on six out of eight times for his team in UCL in away games.

Benfica are coming into this fixture with close 3-2 win on aggregate against Ajax in the Round of 16. They are on a 3 game win streak in all competitions and will look to make a statement when they face the six-time European champions. Benfica will host Liverpool at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal.

Check the Probable playing XIs, Dream11 team and Fantasy tips of the Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match here:

Liverpool vs Benfica Dream 11 team prediction

Goalkeeper- O. Vlachodimos

Defenders- Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander Arnold

Midfielders- Sadio Mane, A Taarabt, Fabinho, R Silva

Strikers- Mohamed Salah, D Nunez

Captain- Mohamed Salah

Vice-captain- D Nunez

Liverpool vs Benfica Probable playing XIs:

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

Benfica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Diogo Goncalves, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Soualiho Meite, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario, Nemanja Radonjic, Darwin Nunez.

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (Quarter-final Leg 1) – Benfica vs. Liverpool LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English) channels on April 6, 2022, from 12:30 am IST.