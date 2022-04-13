हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UEFA Champions League 2022

Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League Quarter-final 2nd leg: Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable Playing XIs

Liverpool may have a two-goal lead going into the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final, but they know that Benfica will be coming hard at them on April 14 clash. 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp realises it. 

"I know what I would do," Klopp said. "I would go for it. ... I would try to put us under pressure, score early. Benfica respected us before, but during the game I am pretty sure they felt that they were close here and there."

That might play right into the hands of the six-time champions, though, with Klopp having one of the most devastating forward lines in Europe, especially in counterattacking and taking advantage of space behind defenses.

Check the Probable playing XIs, Dream11 team and Fantasy tips of the Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals 2nd leg match here:

Liverpool vs Benfica Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Benfica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Diogo Goncalves, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Soualiho Meite, Rafa Silva, Roman Yaremchuk, Everton Cebolinha, Darwin Nunez

Liverpool Vs Benfica Dream11 Fantasy Today Match Prediction Team

Goal-Keeper  - Alisson Becker
Defender  - Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Owen Beck
Mid-Fielder  - Melkamu Frauendorf, Rafa Silva, Valentino Lazaro, Leo Kokubo
Forward  - Divock Origi, Roman Yaremchuk, Henrique Araujo
 

