With his team holding a two-goal lead, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects Benfica to come out 'full throttle' in the second leg at Anfield.

"I know what I would do," Klopp said. "I would go for it. ... I would try to put us under pressure, score early. Benfica respected us before, but during the game I am pretty sure they felt that they were close here and there."

That might play right into the hands of the six-time champions, though, with Klopp having one of the most devastating forward lines in Europe, especially in counterattacking and taking advantage of space behind defenses.

Luis Diaz, who was rested for the 2-2 draw with Man City in the Premier League, is primed to return to the attack after scoring a late third goal against the club which was his big rival when he played in Portugal for Porto.

Benfica midfielder Rafa Silva is expected to play despite missing the team's training session on Tuesday. The Portuguese side hopes to keep counting on the goals of Darwin Nez, who has six from four matches ? including one in the first leg against Liverpool in Lisbon. He netted a hat trick in Benfica's 3-1 home win against Belenenses in the Portuguese league on Saturday.

Two-time European champion Benfica hasn't made it to the European Cup semifinals since 1990.

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match will be played on April 13, 2022, at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

What time does the Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

With PTI inputs