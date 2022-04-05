Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League Quarter-final: When and where to watch LIV vs BEN UCL match?

Portugal's Benfica will host English giants Liverpool in their first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Quarter-finals match on Wednesday (April 6). Jurgen Klopp's men are already the winner of the League Cup and a point behind Man City in the Premier League. Along with that, they are also in the contest of winning the FA-Cup and are on course to win a quadruple this year.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is in good form this season and he has scored on six occasions for his team in UCL in away games. Moreover, Liverpool will eye their fifth consecutive away game win when they face Benfica on Wednesday. The reds squad is fully fit and Klopp has options in every position with a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Benfica are coming into this fixture with a close 3-2 win on aggregate against Ajax in the Round of 16. They are on a 3 game win streak in all competitions and will look to make a statement when they face the six-time European champions.

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match here:

Where will the Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match be played?

The Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match will be played at the Estadio da luz, Lisbon.

When will the Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match be played?

The Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match will be played on Wednesday, April 6 as per IST.

What time will Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match begin?

The Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match?

The Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match?

The live streaming for Liverpool vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match will be available on Sony Liv.