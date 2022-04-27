Liverpool are all set to lock horns with Villarreal in the first leg of the second UEFA Champions League semi-final on Thursday.

After eliminating Juventus and Bayern Munich from the Champions League, Villarreal are riding high on confidence. The Spanish side won the Europa League last season and followed up that impressive European campaign by reaching their first Champions League semi-final in 16 years.

On the other hand, Liverpool have already won one silverware this season beating Chelsea on penalties in the League Cup final and are aiming for quadruple.

The Reds will hope to get into its third Champions League final under manager Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the tournament last year by Real Madrid, who lost 4-3 to Manchester City in the first leg of first CL 2022 semifinal on Wednesday.

Interestingly, Liverpool are strong favourites to reach a third Champions League final in five seasons at the expense of Unai Emery’s team, who sit seventh in La Liga and visit Anfield in the semi-final first leg.

Emery, meanwhile, is also without a number of players, with the 50-year-old providing an update on two of his regular starters in his pre-match press conference.

Yeremi Pino, the 19-year-old winger who has featured in more games than any other Villarreal player this season, is out, while for Gerard Moreno, second-top goalscorer with 13, it will come “too soon” to be at 100 percent.

The suggestion is that Moreno could make the substitutes’ bench, though his namesake, ex-Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno, is out with an ACL injury.

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the Liverpool vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match here:

Where will the Liverpool vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match be played?

The Liverpool vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match will be played at the Anfield, Liverpool.

When will the Liverpool vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match be played?

The Liverpool vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match will be played on Wednesday, April 28 as per IST.

What time will Liverpool vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match begin?

The Liverpool vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 28.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match?

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (Quarter-final Leg 2) – Liverpool vs Villarreal LIVE on SONY TEN 2 SD & HD (English) channels on April 28, 2022, from 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of Liverpool vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match?

The live streaming for Liverpool vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Semi-finals match will be available on Sony Liv