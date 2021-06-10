Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum joins PSG on three-year contract

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will join Paris St Germain from Premier League side Liverpool on a three-year deal, the French Ligue 1 side announced on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Wijnaldum made 237 appearances and scored 22 goals for Liverpool in all competitions, lifting the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup titles with them.

"Signing for PSG is a new challenge for me," Wijnaldum told the club's website.

"I'm joining one of the best squads in Europe and I want to bring all my desire and commitment to this ambitious project."

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the transfer of Georginio Wijnalum. Arriving from Liverpool, the Netherlands international midfielder has signed with the club from the French capital until 30 June 2024.

"PSG have proved how good they are in recent years and I'm convinced that together, with our supporters, we can go even further and higher."