Luciano Spalletti says his Inter Milan future depends on next few weeks

Reports in the Italian media have suggested that Spalletti will leave at the end of the campaign, with Gazzetta Dello Sport writing on Tuesday that the former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had been lined up as a replacement. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@Inter_en

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti said that he had agreed with club directors that his future depended on ending the season with “no regrets”.

Reports in the Italian media have suggested that Spalletti will leave at the end of the campaign, with Gazzetta Dello Sport writing on Tuesday that the former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had been lined up as a replacement. 

Spalletti was asked about the speculation at a news conference ahead of his team’s Serie A fixture against Frosinone on Sunday. 

“I already met with the club and we decided we must not have regrets about this final part of the season,” he said. 

"Everything else will be a consequence of these final results. We must do everything to reach the Champions League."

“We are in agreement about what must be done from now until the end of the season. The rest will come as a result."

“Our task remains the same, we must not have regrets. There is no room for easing off and we must not neglect anything.”

Inter are third in the Serie A on 57 points, five points clear of fourth-placed rivals AC Milan on 52 points.

However, just eight points separate Inter from eighth-placed Torino in a fierce battle for Champions League qualification, with the top four teams in Italy earning a place in the group stages next season.

