Madrid derby

Madrid Derby: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match: When and where to watch RM vs ATM?

Check the live stream and live telecast details of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match in La Liga.

Source: Twitter

Real Madrid will host defending Champions and rivals Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu this Sunday night in what looks like a clash one should not miss. It's also known as the Madrid derby. Both clubs have some historic moments in this derby and this one too will be full of twists and turns.

Real Madrid on top of the La Liga table with a 10 points lead will look to make the lead bigger and Atletico will come with full force to snatch 3 points from this fixture to make up for the disappointing start of the season. Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid lost 4-0 when the last time he was in charge, but that was way back in 2015. 

Both teams star strikers Karim Benzema and former Barca-man Luis Suarez are likely to miss the fixture due to injury but you never know when it's the Madrid Derby, no player wants to miss this high-voltage fixture.

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played on Monday (December 13) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Where can I watch the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be telecast live on MTV (English).

How can I live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

