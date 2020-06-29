Major League Soccer: 18 players, six staff members diagnosed with coronavirus

Major League Soccer (MLS) has revealed that 18 of its players and six staff members have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

In an official statement, the MLS revealed 24 individuals were diagnosed with the pandemic on Sunday prior to their travel to Orlando for the MLS is Back Tournament.

A total of 668 players were tested for COVID-19 since the resumption of full team training on June 14, the statement further said.

For the resumption of full team training in early July, MLS clubs were required to take part in comprehensive testing of players and technicall staff members which comprised completion of two Polumerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests within approximately 72 hours before the commencement of training.

"Twenty-five of the 26 MLS clubs were able to commence full team training prior to traveling to Orlando for the MLS is Back Tournament, and all of the 25 clubs conducted testing pursuant to this protocol," the official statement from the MLS said.

The MLS further revealed that before travelling to Orlando, all those players, referees and staff members for the tournament will be required to complete an additional two PCR tests 24 hours apart and within approximately 72 hours of travel.

Following their arrival in Florida, all of them will undergo another PCR test and will be put under self-isolation till the time results for the same are received.

"Any individual who tests positive for COVID-19 while in Orlando will participate in a clinical assessment by a healthcare provider and moved to the isolation area of the hotel until he or she receives medical clearance," the statement added.

The MLS is Back Tournament is slated to begin from July 8.