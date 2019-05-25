close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Manchester City

Manchester City academy coach Simon Davies follows Vincent Kompany to Anderlecht

Anderlecht made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the 45-year-old Welshman had signed a contract until 2022 to join "TeamKompany".

Manchester City academy coach Simon Davies follows Vincent Kompany to Anderlecht
File Image

Manchester City academy chief Simon Davies has followed Vincent Kompany to Anderlecht to become the Belgian club`s head coach.

Anderlecht made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the 45-year-old Welshman had signed a contract until 2022 to join "TeamKompany".

Kompany has become Anderlecht`s player-manager after helping Manchester City to become the first team to win the English domestic treble.

Former Manchester United and Chester City midfielder Davies has worked for Manchester City for nine years, succeeding Patrick Vieira as head of the club`s elite development squad, including the under-23 side.

He has also been head of academy coaching from under-13s to under-23s.

"When Vinny asked me to make the move with him to RSC Anderlecht, I didn`t hesitate," Davies said in a statement released by the Belgian club.

"We are starting a beautiful project: taking RSC Anderlecht back to the place where they belong, with special emphasis on the development of talented young players."

Tags:
Manchester CityVincent KompanyRSC AnderlechtManchester UnitedPatrick Vieira
Next
Story

Lionel Messi finishes Europe's top scorer for third straight year

Must Watch

PT10M4S

CM announces compensation of 4 lakh to kin of Surat fire tragedy victims