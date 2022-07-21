Manchester City started their pre-season tour with a 2-1 win over Club America in Houston, Texas. While the star signing Erling Haaland was missing from the action, Kevin De Bruyne shined with a brace for Premier League champions in the first-half of the match itself, both from his preferred right-foot. In reply, Club America also cameback with a goal in the first-half as Henry Martin scored in the 43rd minute but City as usual - were on another level. (Haaland to Tchouameni: 5 most expensive signings in Transfer Window 2022 so far - In Pics)

In a few days, City will take on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for their second and final pre-season matchup before going back to England. Coach Pep Guardiola has tried a different recipe of players in the warm-up matches with German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega protecting the goal in place of Brazil's Ederson.

Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo were the full-backs as expected with Nathan Ake, Luke Mbete in the heart of the defence. The favoured trio of De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva led the midfield line. Star signing Erling Haaland missed out on his debut for City as Julian Alvarez led the attacking line with Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez.

Last season's major signing, Jack Grealish was in good rhythm as he was inviting challenges and getting City into dangerous positions to punish the opposition. After 30 minutes, De Bruyne bought the game into life with a screamer of a goal from outside the box.

Club America did reply minutes later with a goal but Kevin De Bruyne made a superb run behind the center-backs as Mahrez assisted him to score a second goal.

Talking about the new signings and players, Kalvin Phillips also made his debut for the Premier League champions. At half-time, Cole Palmer, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Kalvin Phillips came onto the field. Grealish was most pleasing performer for Guardiola after his signing of £100 million last season.