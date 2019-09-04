close

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte undergoes knee surgery

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte undergoes knee surgery
Images Credits: Twitter/@Laporte

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has had knee surgery after damaging his cartilage and lateral meniscus in their 4-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, the Premier League champions said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who had been called up by France for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Albania and Andorra, was carried off on a stretcher after upending Brighton`s Adam Webster and coming off worse.

"Aymeric Laporte has undergone surgery on his knee after damaging his cartilage and lateral meniscus during Saturday`s win over Brighton," City said in a statement.

"The surgery, carried out by Dr. Ramon Cugat in Barcelona, was successful and a more detailed prognosis will be provided in due course. Everyone at City wishes Aymeric a full and speedy recovery."

Laporte established himself as a key player in manager Pep Guardiola`s backline last season, playing 35 league matches and started all four of their matches in the current campaign.

The Frenchman`s injury means that City only have Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones, who is battling a thigh issue, as their senior central defenders following the departure of Vincent Kompany in the close season.

City return to league action against promoted Norwich City on Sept. 14.

