Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, who was charged with nine sexual offences against six women has denied all the charges against him, including seven rape charges, at Chester Crown Court on Monday (May 23).

The 27-year-old was accused of attacking five women between October 2020 and August 2021. Later he got out on bail after being in custody for 134 days. Now, the France international is due to face trial at the court on July 25.

Mendy has made 50 Premier League appearances for English club Manchester City since joining them in 2017 from Monaco and is also a world cup winner with France having 10 caps for his country. Man City suspended the left-back defender after he was charged with offences.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have been crowned 2021/22 Premier League champions - their fourth title success in the last five seasons. City's dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa in the final game of the season sealed the title and saw them finish one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool at the end of a gruelling battle for supremacy.

It marks Pep Guardiola's 11th major honour since becoming City manager in 2016, a period which has seen City's style of play revolutionised by the Catalan and his backroom staff.Five minutes, 36 seconds - that's the time it took for Man City to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead against Aston Villa in the second half.

Ilkay Gundogan, a sub just eight minutes before the first of his two-goal salvo, proved the match-winner. Rodri was the other goalscorer for the Premier League champions. Villa took the lead on 37 minutes with their first shot of the match, Matty Cash heading Lucas Digne's cross past Ederson.Ollie Watkins missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0, stabbing a shot wide, before Philippe Coutinho doubled Villa's advantage on 69 minutes.

Gundogan headed in at the far post from Raheem Sterling's cross to pull a goal back with 14 minutes remaining.It was 2-2 on 78 minutes, Rodri striking low into the bottom-left corner. The comeback was complete when Kevin De Bruyne drove into the box and crossed for Gundogan to tap in.In City`s 38 league matches this season, they have won 29, drawn six and lost three, scoring 99 goals in the process.

