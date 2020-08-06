Manchester City sign Dutch defender Nathan Ake on five-year deal

Manchester City have roped in Dutch defender Nathan Ake from Bournemouth on a five-year deal, which will keep him with the Premier League club until the summer of 2025.

Ecstatic to sign the deal, the 25-year-old defender said that Manchester City consist of full of world-class players and that it would offer him everything he needs to clinch trophies and have a successful career.

“City have been the best side in England over the course of the last decade.

Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of world-class players. Everywhere you look in this squad there are big names with international pedigree," City official website quoted Ake as saying.

Though Ake admitted he needs to work really hard to get into the side, he added that he will give his absolute best to make an impact and help the club clinch silverware.

“Pep is a manager admired across the world – what he’s done in the game speaks for itself. The success he’s had is unbelievable and the style of football he plays really appeals to me.

I know I’m going to have to work hard to get into the side, but that’s what I’m here to do. I’ll do whatever I can to make an impact and help the team win silverware," the Dutch international stated.

Ake was handed his Premier League debut by Rafa Benitez as Chelsea's second-half sub against Norwich on Boxing Day 2012.

Meanwhile, the Dutch international's first start for Chelsea during the club's FA Cup 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

However, Ake's appearance at Chelsea was limited as he made just seven appearances from 2012 to 2017.

He then spent a month on loan for Championship side Reading in 2015, appearing in five matches for them.

Ake then moved to Watford on loan and made 28 appearances for the side in 2015-16 season.

Ake also had on-loan spell with AFC Bournemouth in 2016 before he joined the club on a permanent basis. He made a total of 115 appearances for the side from 2017 to 2020 and notched up 11 goals for them.

Manchester City are set to play against Real Madrid in the second leg of round-of-16 in the Champions League.

Heading into the clash, City have an edge over Madrid as they won the first leg by 2-1.