MANCHESTER CITY VS ARSENAL

Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Cup Match MNC vs ARS in India?

Checkout all the live streaming details for the FA Cup match Manchester City vs Arsenal

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Cup Match MNC vs ARS in India?

Premier League leaders Arsenal are set to face English champions Manchester City in their round 4 fixture of the FA Cup. The Mikel Arteta-managed side will look to continue their sensational winning run in the FA Cup as well when they face title contenders Man City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Arsenal got a comfortable 3-0 win over Oxford United in their last round of the FA Cup whereas City thrashed Chelsea in their last game of the FA Cup. The intensity of this clash is expected to be very high as both teams are looking to win every fixture in style regardless of the competition they are playing in. Arsenal and City last faced each other in January 2022 when Pep Guardiola's side won the contest 2-1.

Below are all the live streaming details for the FA Cup match Manchester City vs Arsenal:

When is the FA Cup match Manchester City vs Arsenal going to be played?

The FA Cup match Manchester City vs Arsenal will be played on Saturday (January 28) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the FA Cup match Manchester City vs Arsenal going to be played?

The FA Cup match Manchester City vs Arsenal will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Where can I watch the FA Cup match Manchester City vs Arsenal in India?

The FA Cup match Manchester City vs Arsenal will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream the FA Cup match Manchester City vs Arsenal in India?

The FA Cup match Manchester City vs Arsenal will be live-streamed on SonyLIV app and website.

