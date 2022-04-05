Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Quarter-final: Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable playings XIs

England champions Manchester City will host Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the Quarter-finals clash of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 on Wednesday (April 6). City captain Kevin De Brunye is likely to make his 50th appearance for the club in UCL and his team has a difficult task on their hands to make it to the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Atletico's Luis Suarez is in good form following his 15-minute brace against Alaves. French star Antoine Griezmann is likely to lead the attacking lineup with youngster Joao Felix. Manager Diego Simone still awaits that UEFA Champions League trophy in his managing career after reaching the finals a couple of times. Atletico are coming into this fixture defeating Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United in the Round of 16.

Check the Probable playing XIs, Dream11 team and Fantasy tips of the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match here:

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Dream 11 team prediction

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, John Stones, Joao Cancelo

Midfielders: Bernado Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Koke

Strikers: Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling

Captain- Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-captain- Joao Felix

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Probable playing XIs:

Manchester City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernado Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Reinildo Mandava, Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Kondogbia, Koke, Renan Lodi, Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix