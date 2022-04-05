Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Quarter-final match Live streaming: When and where to watch Man City vs ATM UCL match?

England champions Manchester City will lock horns with Spanish Giants Atletico Madrid in the Quarter-finals clash of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 on Wednesday (April 6). Man City are still hunting for their maiden Champions League title with one of the greatest manager in the world right now, Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City after facing a 1-0 defeat in the final last year against Chelsea will be keen to get the job done this season. City captain Kevin De Brunye is likely to make his 50th appearance for the club in UCL and his team has a difficult task on their hands to make it to the semi-finals.

Atletico Madrid performed brilliantly in the round of 16 as they knocked out Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United in their matchups. The first leg of the Quarters will be difficult for Diego Simone's side as City are lethal at home fixtures averaging over 2.5 goals per game.

The good news for Atletico is that Angel Correa and Koke will return to the squad after serving suspension while Luis Suarez is in good form following his 15-minute brace against Alaves. French star Antoine Griezmann is likely to lead the attacking lineup with youngster Joao Felix.

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match here:

Where will the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match be played?

The Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

When will the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match be played?

The Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match will be played on Wednesday, April 6 as per IST.

What time will Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match begin?

The Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match?

The Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match?

The live streaming for Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match will be available on Sony Liv.